PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHM. UBS Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $51.01.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

