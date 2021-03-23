Needham & Company LLC Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $275.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.50% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.64.

CRWD opened at $195.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.06 and a 200 day moving average of $177.45. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $112,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,056 shares of company stock valued at $147,652,881 in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,058.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after purchasing an additional 825,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

