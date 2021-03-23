Credit Suisse Group Boosts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $42.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHF. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $48.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

