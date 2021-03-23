Leoni (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €9.10 by Independent Research

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been assigned a €9.10 ($10.71) price target by investment analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.62% from the company’s previous close.

LEO has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.30 ($8.59).

Shares of ETR LEO opened at €11.61 ($13.66) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.90. Leoni has a fifty-two week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a fifty-two week high of €15.03 ($17.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $379.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

