Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Coverage Initiated at Desjardins

Equities research analysts at Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.94.

NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.47.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Alithya Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

