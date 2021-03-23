CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $69.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.46. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -151.76 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $1,066,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,579 shares of company stock worth $5,076,073 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $1,448,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CareDx by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

