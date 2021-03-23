Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,488 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 740.1% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 38,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 33,481 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $147.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

