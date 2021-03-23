Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JMPLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut Johnson Matthey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day moving average is $70.97.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

