Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “CHF 360” Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 360 price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 441 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays set a CHF 375 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 342.07.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

