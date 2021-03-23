Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $305.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $297.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.31.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN opened at $265.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.42. Accenture has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,901 shares of company stock worth $7,792,744. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Accenture by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,101,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.