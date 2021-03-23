Evercore ISI Boosts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $130.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CVX. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

NYSE CVX opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

