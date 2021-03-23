Atlantic Securities Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Atlantic Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

AVY has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $180.43 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $186.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.54 and its 200 day moving average is $151.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,811,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5,441.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 443,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,671,000 after acquiring an additional 435,300 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,647,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after acquiring an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.