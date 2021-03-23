Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded at Northcoast Research

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.11.

ZBRA stock opened at $463.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $163.44 and a 12-month high of $516.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.87.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,830,000 after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $202,920,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

