Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.64.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $321.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.12 and a 12-month high of $353.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.