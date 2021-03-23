Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price target on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DVN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.53.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 217,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,891,396. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.