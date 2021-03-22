DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 596.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,231 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 12.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $37.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $39.24.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. DISH Network’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.