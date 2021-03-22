Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Position Boosted by Bienville Capital Management LLC

Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 808.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,291,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039,720 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 592,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 880,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 510,292 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNN. Raymond James increased their price target on Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.13 on Monday. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $817.21 million, a P/E ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 2.16.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 103.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

