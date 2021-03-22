Bienville Capital Management LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 10.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 121.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 27,317 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 23.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 346,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,954.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,099,950 shares of company stock worth $384,485,370. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PENN stock opened at $118.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $142.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

