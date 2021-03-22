Bienville Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 1,062.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Carvana comprises about 1.0% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $10,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Carvana by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Carvana by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Carvana by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Carvana by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.27.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $29,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $2,864,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 762,580 shares of company stock valued at $214,555,516. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

CVNA opened at $269.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

