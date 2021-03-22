Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Sells 350 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 1.8% of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB opened at $36.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $36.76.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.