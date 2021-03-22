Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Livent (NYSE:LTHM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 22.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Argus upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Livent alerts:

NYSE:LTHM opened at $18.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.56, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. Research analysts predict that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Livent by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Livent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Livent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.