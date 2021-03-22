Starbase (STAR) Price Reaches $0.0025

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Starbase has a market cap of $477,064.69 and $66.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Starbase has traded up 188.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00051038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00017741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.63 or 0.00641721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00023798 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

