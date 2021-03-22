Principle Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 782.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,497 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $116.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $119.84.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

