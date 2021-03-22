Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $227.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.08 and its 200-day moving average is $218.18. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

