Second Curve Capital LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Second Curve Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. First Internet Bancorp makes up approximately 0.5% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Second Curve Capital LLC’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $37.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $371.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $39.87.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

