Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 80,573 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 4.0% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after purchasing an additional 860,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie increased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.84.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $55.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

