Glazer Capital LLC Invests $7.04 Million in Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 637,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWACU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,454,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $6,737,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000.

Shares of Better World Acquisition stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

