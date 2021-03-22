Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $315.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

