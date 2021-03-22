Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Boosted by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 141.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HON opened at $212.10 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

