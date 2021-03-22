Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Holdings Lifted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 19,004.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 474,734 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,249 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 0.9% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $94,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $218.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

