ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 228,884 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,000. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 0.3% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,080,000 after acquiring an additional 138,139 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,344 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $163.48 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

