Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.44.

Shares of TRVN opened at $2.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.59. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

