Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $475,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,375,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,128,000 after buying an additional 83,687 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,445,000. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC opened at $117.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.31. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $118.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

