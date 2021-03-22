Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.7% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $90.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $93.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.