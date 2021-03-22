Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 18,307 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,307 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after buying an additional 39,836 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 25,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $76.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.