Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of GLPI opened at $42.12 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,130 shares of company stock worth $1,849,909 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,107,000 after buying an additional 1,546,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,725,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,504,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,986,000 after buying an additional 77,397 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,155,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,544,000 after purchasing an additional 157,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 483,156 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

