Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ONEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $39.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. Analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $1,667,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,117.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $332,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 928,196 shares of company stock valued at $40,742,737 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 559.6% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

