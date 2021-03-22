Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $214.17

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $214.17 and last traded at $214.17, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50,914 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,190,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,576,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,663,000 after buying an additional 200,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,739,000 after buying an additional 160,576 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after buying an additional 157,208 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

