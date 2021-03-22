Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Upgraded to “Buy” by HC Wainwright

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ITRM opened at $1.67 on Monday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $202.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 33,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $58,591.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $108,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $57,337.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,831.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,152,456 shares of company stock worth $26,163,749. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

