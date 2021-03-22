Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Upgraded at Raymond James

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of RBNC stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $480.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $29.33.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.57 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director Michael E. Wallace purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,541.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $516,005.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,074 shares of company stock worth $42,176 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 52,106 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 511,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 51,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

