SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Position Lessened by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,100 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $20,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1,786.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $74.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $66.75. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $77.34.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

