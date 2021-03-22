Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Unilever by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $172,905,000.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $55.19 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

