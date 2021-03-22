Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,500 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 435,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 543,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAND opened at $7.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.09.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

