Reby Advisors LLC Invests $64,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 797,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,610,000 after acquiring an additional 297,953 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,889,000 after acquiring an additional 80,655 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGU opened at $89.73 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.