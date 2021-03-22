Reby Advisors LLC Invests $53,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $228.43 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $236.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.10.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

