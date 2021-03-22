CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of CoStar Group worth $39,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,365,000 after buying an additional 99,319 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 132,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,046,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $818.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $865.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $869.28. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 109.89 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $979.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $904.58.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

