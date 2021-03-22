Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of ServiceNow worth $501,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $1,002,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 258,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 22,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW opened at $470.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $542.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.62. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.16 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $589.68.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

