Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,523,000 after purchasing an additional 409,192 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 941,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,648,000 after purchasing an additional 325,101 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after buying an additional 316,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,327,000 after buying an additional 268,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 9,506.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 192,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after buying an additional 190,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $1,425,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $81,215.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,878.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,281 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $89.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.59. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $92.50.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

