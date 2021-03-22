1,093,009 Shares in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Bought by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,093,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,169,000. Slack Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Glazer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WORK. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 398.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $40.80 on Monday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of -70.34 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WORK shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,814,246.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,976,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $90,488.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 292,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,278,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,861. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

