Glazer Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,252,699 Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,252,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 5.93% of Vector Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VACQ. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,033,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,286,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,055,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VACQ opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16. Vector Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

Vector Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

